Telangana: Youtubers Face Arrest Scare for Promoting Online Betting Apps

The Telangana state government has taken serious action against those who promote betting through their social media accounts. It all started off with YouTuber Harsha Sai Bandaram, who was vigorously promoting betting apps. The Cyberabad Police registered a case against the YouTuber after a person complained that he lost over Rs 13 lakh in betting after being influenced by Harsha Sai Bandaram's content. The victim, a helper in restaurants, said he started following Harsha Sai on Instagram and subscribed to a YouTube channel in 2022.

A cheating case has been booked against Harsha, and what followed this move from the government is a list of YouTube and social media influencers getting booked on various charges for promoting illegal betting apps. A total of 10 Instagram influencers were charged by Punjagutta police.

The list includes noted names like Vishnu Priya, Supreeta, Ritu Chowdary, Harsha Sai Bandaram, Tasty Teja, Pareshan Boys Imraan, Kiran Goud, Sunny Yadav, Sudheer Raju, and Ajay.

Both governments have turned quite strict on people who are promoting such apps and are willing to leave no stone unturned to ensure that they go through legal action. It remains to be seen how these celebrities would respond to the charges.

What started off as an interesting activity for fans to check their cricket acumen turned out to be life-threatening as various betting apps have wreaked havoc with their aggressive promoting strategies. Multiple states have already announced limitations on such apps, and it's high time that the state of Telangana also prevent people from losing money while succumbing to addiction.