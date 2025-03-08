Ramadan 2025: Hyderabad Iftar and Sehri Timings for March 8

Ramadan is a significant month for Muslims, dedicated to fasting (Roza), prayer, and spiritual reflection. In Hyderabad, the fasting schedule for Ramadan 2025 is set with precise Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (post-sunset meal) timings to help worshippers maintain their fasts.

For March 8, 2025, in Hyderabad, the timings are as follows:

Sehri: 05:26 a.m.

Iftar: 06:33 p.m.

These timings may vary slightly based on local moon sightings, so it is always best to consult local mosques for the most accurate schedule. During Ramadan, Muslims focus on prayers, charity, and acts of kindness. Iftar gatherings are a time for families and communities to unite and break their fast together.

Hyderabad's vibrant Muslim community is known for its unity and generosity, especially during Ramadan, where charitable activities flourish. This sacred month concludes with the joyous celebration of Eid al-Fitr, a festival marking the end of fasting and the beginning of festivities with loved ones.