March 3, 4: Heatwave and Rainfall Expected in Hyderabad

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a different pattern of weather in Hyderabad this March, with an increase in heatwave days and excess rainfall on the cards for the city from March 1 to 31. Hyderabad can expect a blend of scorching heat and surprise showers through the month, as per the latest forecast of the IMD, with a yellow alert issued only for March 4 and 5.

Increase in Temperatures

The IMD has forecasted that the majority of India, including Hyderabad, will witness above-average maximum temperatures during the hot weather season (March to May). The only exceptions will be the southernmost parts of Peninsular India and some scattered areas of Northeast India, which will remain cooler.

Not only will the days be hotter, but even the nights will tend to be warmer. The IMD forecasts the above-normal minimum temperatures over most parts of the country, and only some southernmost areas can hope to evade the heat.

Relief in Sight with Rainfall

Amid the looming heat, Hyderabad residents may find some relief as the IMD also predicts above-normal rainfall over parts of Peninsular India and regions south of central India during March. This unexpected rain could provide much-needed respite from the scorching temperatures.

Yellow Alert Issued

According to these forecasts, the IMD Hyderabad has announced a yellow alert in some of Telangana's districts. Maximum temperatures are forecast to be 36 to 40 degrees Celsius. For the city of Hyderabad, the alert is particularly valid for March 4 and 5.

Residents should exercise caution during the heat, including staying hydrated, not staying out under the sun for long periods, dressing in light, and wearing loose-fitting clothing. The mix of increasing temperatures and possible rain means that the weather will still be unpredictable, so it's important to stay informed with official forecasts.

