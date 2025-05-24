Hyderabad Weekend Events on May 24 and 25

If you’re looking for fun and interesting things to do this weekend in Hyderabad, here are some great options for May 24 and 25. From movies and music to comedy and food festivals, there is something for everyone.

Poetry and Music: Ishq Sufiyana

When: May 24, 8 PM

Where: Bhaskara Auditorium, Khairtabad

Tickets: ₹200

Experience a special evening of Sufi poetry and music with Laksh Maheshwari. This event mixes deep poetry with soothing melodies and promises to touch your heart.

Comedy Show: Anish Goregaonkar’s Halkat

When: May 25, 8:30 PM

Where: The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli

Tickets: ₹499

Enjoy a fun evening with Anish Goregaonkar, one of the fastest-growing Marathi comedians. His show Halkat is full of fresh jokes and funny stories. If you like regional comedy, don’t miss this.

Movie Night: Lilo & Stitch

When: May 25

Where: Panjagutta (In theatres and online)

Watch the classic Disney movie Lilo & Stitch, a story about family, friendship, and a little blue alien with a wild side. This heartwarming film shows the importance of ‘ohana’ — which means family — and brings lots of laughter and love. Perfect for a cozy night with your loved ones.

Fashion and Lifestyle: Hi Life Exhibition

When: May 24–25, 10 AM to 8 PM

Where: Novotel HICC, Hitec City

Explore the latest trends in fashion, jewellery, and home décor at the Hi Life Exhibition. This event features special collections from top Indian designers. If you love shopping for stylish and elegant items, this is the place to be.

Food Festival: Malabar Melodies

When: Till June 1

Where: Banjara Hills

Taste the rich flavors of Kerala at Malabar Melodies. From famous biryani to delicious seafood curries, this food festival celebrates traditional coastal recipes. It’s a great way to enjoy authentic and spicy dishes.

Live Music: Out of Syllabus

When: May 24, 8 PM

Where: LOKO Rooftop Bistro and Bar, Jubilee Hills

Tickets: ₹2,000

Enjoy an indie music night with the band Out of Syllabus. Known for their soulful and emotional songs, the band will perform with a beautiful city view. Perfect for a relaxing Saturday night.

Jazz Night: George Hull & Keertana Bhoopal

When: May 25, 8 PM

Where: Imli Sarai, Banjara Hills

Tickets: ₹799

Enjoy live jazz music with George Hull on the saxophone and Keertana Bhoopal’s amazing singing. Their mix of smooth jazz and powerful vocals is perfect for music lovers.

Comedy Special: Masoom Rajwani’s Taboo Talk

When: May 24, 7 PM

Where: Aaromale – Cafe and Creative Community, Film Nagar

Tickets: ₹399

Watch Masoom Rajwani’s bold comedy show Taboo Talk. Known for his sharp humor, Masoom talks about topics that are often avoided. It’s a show that will make you laugh and think.

Plan your weekend and enjoy these exciting events happening across Hyderabad!