Hyderabad Water Crisis: Private Tanker Demand Rising in West and Central Areas

Hyderabad is facing a severe water crisis as summer heat intensifies and taps run dry across the city. The demand for both private and government-operated water tankers has surged, particularly in the western and central parts of the city.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has deployed nearly 10,000 tankers so far this season, yet the supply remains insufficient to meet growing demand. Private suppliers are stepping in to fill the gap, dispatching five to six tankers daily to residential communities in areas like Kondapur, Madhapur, Gachibowli, and Shaikpet.

Water supply timings have also seen a major cut. Unlike earlier years when residents received water for seven to eight hours a day, many colonies are now getting water for only three to four hours. In some areas, there has been no municipal water for days, forcing residents to depend entirely on private tanker services.

The crisis is compounded by the failure of borewells. Many have dried up even after drilling to depths of 1,200 metres, whereas earlier 600-metre borewells were sufficient. The ongoing construction of high-rise apartments in areas like Cyberabad has added pressure on already stressed groundwater reserves.

Residents are now spending heavily to buy water. A 10 KL private tanker costs ₹1,500 to ₹2,000, while a 25 KL tanker costs between ₹3,500 and ₹4,000. On average, families are spending up to ₹2,500 per week on water. With hotter months ahead, many expect their weekly spending to rise to ₹3,000 or more.

Water tanker bookings in Hyderabad have crossed 8 lakh in just the first four months of 2025, showing a 30% spike compared to last year.

With rapidly declining groundwater levels and increasing population density, the situation is expected to worsen. Experts emphasize the need for immediate conservation efforts and better water infrastructure to prevent a deeper crisis in the coming weeks.