Hyderabad Traffic Diversions Today, May 18 for Miss World 2025 Event

Hyderabad city traffic police have announced several traffic diversions today, May 18, 2025, in view of the visit of Miss World contestants to the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat and their participation in a carnival event at Upper Tankbund.

The traffic restrictions will be in place from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM, depending on need. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and take alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.

Traffic Diversions:

Ambedkar Statue Junction:

Traffic from Secretariat towards Upper Tankbund will be diverted towards Liberty.

Traffic from Liberty towards Upper Tankbund will be diverted towards Telugu Thalli.

Sailing Club:

Vehicles coming from Karbala Maidan towards Upper Tankbund will be diverted at Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda.

DBR Mills:

Traffic from DBR Mills towards Upper Tankbund will be diverted at DBR Mills towards Goshala and Kavadiguda.

Designated Parking Areas for the Public:

NTR Stadium

Old Ambedkar to Lepakshi – one side of the road

Sailing Club to Children’s Park – one side of the road

Buddha Bhavan to PV Marg – one side of the road

Expected Traffic Congestion Points:

Commuters are advised to avoid the following busy junctions during the event hours:

Ambedkar Statue

Sailing Club

DBR Mills

Secretariat Junction

Iqbal Minar

VV Statue Junction

Liberty

Indira Gandhi Rotary

Traffic authorities stated that all diversions will be lifted once the event concludes. Citizens are requested to cooperate and follow directions from traffic personnel for a smooth and safe movement during the event.