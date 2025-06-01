Hyderabad Traffic Diversions on June 2 for Telangana Formation Day

In view of Telangana State Formation Day celebrations scheduled at Gun Park, Nampally and Parade Grounds, Secunderabad on June 2, 2025, Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued important traffic diversions and advised the public to cooperate for smooth movement.

Gun Park, Nampally (9:00 AM – 10:00 AM)

Diversions:

Traffic from Dwaraka Hotel towards Hyderabad Traffic Police junction will be diverted at Ravindra Bharathi to Iqbal Minar Junction.

Traffic from Nampally T Junction towards Ravindra Bharathi will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump to BJR Statue.

Expected Congestion Points:

Ravindra Bharathi

AR Petrol Pump

Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction

Parade Grounds, Secunderabad (6:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

Public Advisory:

Avoid roads from Panjagutta–Greenlands–Begumpet to Secunderabad and roads near Parade Grounds. Tivoli X Roads to Plaza X Roads will be closed.

Traffic Diversions:

From Begumpet to Sangeeth X Roads: Diverted at CTO X Roads via Balamrai – Brooke Bond – Tivoli – Sweekar Upkar – YMCA – St. John's Rotary.

From Bowenpally, Tadbund, Tivoli to Plaza: Diverted at Tivoli via Sweekar Upkar – YMCA – St. John's Rotary.

From Patny to Trimulgherry: Diverted via YMCA – Sweekar Upkar – Picket.

From Sangeeth X Roads to Begumpet: Diverted at YMCA via Clock Tower – Patny – Paradise – CTO – Rasoolpura.

From Alugaddabai/Secunderabad Railway Station: Diverted at Sangeeth X Roads to Clock Tower – Patny – Paradise.

From Bowenpally/Tadbund to Tivoli: Diverted at Brook Bond via CTO – Ranigunj – Tank Bund.

From Karkhana/JBS to SBI–Patny: Diverted at Sweekar Upkar to YMCA – Clock Tower – Patny or Tivoli – Brooke Bond – Balamrai – CTO.

From Patny to SBH/Sweekar Upkar: Diverted to Clock Tower–YMCA or Paradise–CTO.

From RTA Trimulgherry/Karkhana to Plaza: Diverted at Tivoli to Sweekar Upkar or Brook Bond – Balamrai – CTO. If congested, traffic will be diverted to Bowenpally Market and AOC.

Congestion-Prone Junctions:

Chilakalguda, Alugaddabai, Sangeeth, YMCA, Patny, SBH, Plaza, CTO, Brooke Bond, Tivoli, Sweekar Upkar, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry, Tadbund, Centre Point, Diamond Point, Bowenpally, Rasoolpura, Begumpet, Paradise.

Parking Arrangements:

Vehicles for district buses and general public must use designated parking areas (as per attached map).

Commuters are urged to note the #TrafficAdvisory in view of Telangana State Formation Day celebrations at Gun Park, Nampally and #ParadeGrounds Sec-bad on 02-06-2025 from 6:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Note to Public:

Plan travel early, especially if heading to Secunderabad Railway Station or Jubilee Bus Station. Citizens are encouraged to use Metro Rail for convenience.

Stay updated and cooperate with traffic officials for a smooth and safe celebration.