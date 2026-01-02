Hyderabad Residents Brace for 18-Hour Drinking Water Shutdown

Residents in several parts of Hyderabad will experience an 18-hour interruption in drinking water supply starting Saturday, January 3.

According to officials, the disruption is necessary to repair major leakages on the Krishna Phase-III pipeline and to carry out key maintenance works by the Telangana State Transmission Corporation (TS TRANSCO). These works include meter relay testing of the Peddapur feeder at the 132 KV SS Kandi substation, along with general maintenance activities.

Areas affected

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) announced that water supply will be suspended from 10 am on January 3 in several neighbourhoods. The affected localities include:

Madhapur, Kondapur, Doyens Section, Indian School of Business, Bharath Nagar, Moosapet, Gayathri Nagar, and parts of Balanagar, KPHB, and Balaji Nagar.

Other impacted areas are Fathenagar, Gopal Nagar, Hafeezpet, Mayuri Nagar, Miyapur, Pragathi Nagar, Mytas, BHEL, MIG-I & II, Rail Vihar, HCU, and Chandanagar.

When will water supply resume?

Normal supply is expected to be restored by 4 am on Sunday, January 4.

Authorities have urged residents in the affected areas to use available water carefully and plan their requirements in advance to avoid inconvenience.