Stock Market Holidays 2026: NSE and BSE Holiday List in India
Planning trades around stock market holidays is important for both investors and active traders. On these days, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) remain closed for equity, equity derivatives, and currency trading. While some commodity segments may operate for limited hours, regular stock market activity is suspended.
Being aware of market holidays helps traders avoid last-minute issues, especially those dealing with intraday trades, expiry-based strategies, IPO applications, SIP debits, and large fund transfers. Since no trading takes place on holidays, settlements and fund movements are processed on the next working day.
Another important factor to consider is that global markets may remain open even when Indian markets are closed. Any major international developments during these holidays can impact domestic markets when trading resumes, often leading to gap-up or gap-down openings. Many traders use these breaks to review global cues and fine-tune their strategies.
Stock Market Holidays in 2026 (NSE & BSE)
The Indian stock markets will remain closed on the following dates in 2026:
- January 26, 2026 (Monday) – Republic Day
- March 3, 2026 (Tuesday) – Holi
- March 26, 2026 (Thursday) – Shri Ram Navami
- March 31, 2026 (Tuesday) – Shri Mahavir Jayanti
- April 3, 2026 (Friday) – Good Friday
- April 14, 2026 (Tuesday) – Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti
- May 1, 2026 (Friday) – Maharashtra Day
- May 28, 2026 (Thursday) – Bakri Id
- June 26, 2026 (Friday) – Muharram
- September 14, 2026 (Monday) – Ganesh Chaturthi
- October 2, 2026 (Friday) – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
- October 20, 2026 (Tuesday) – Dussehra
- November 10, 2026 (Tuesday) – Diwali – Balipratipada
- November 24, 2026 (Tuesday) – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
- December 25, 2026 (Friday) – Christmas
Special Note on Muhurat Trading
Even though Diwali is a stock market holiday, Indian exchanges hold a special one-hour trading session known as Muhurat Trading on the occasion. This session is considered auspicious and marks a symbolic start for investors. Trading volumes are usually lower, but many participants place trades as part of tradition and long-term investment planning.