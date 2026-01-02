Stock Market Holidays 2026: NSE and BSE Holiday List in India

Planning trades around stock market holidays is important for both investors and active traders. On these days, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) remain closed for equity, equity derivatives, and currency trading. While some commodity segments may operate for limited hours, regular stock market activity is suspended.

Being aware of market holidays helps traders avoid last-minute issues, especially those dealing with intraday trades, expiry-based strategies, IPO applications, SIP debits, and large fund transfers. Since no trading takes place on holidays, settlements and fund movements are processed on the next working day.

Another important factor to consider is that global markets may remain open even when Indian markets are closed. Any major international developments during these holidays can impact domestic markets when trading resumes, often leading to gap-up or gap-down openings. Many traders use these breaks to review global cues and fine-tune their strategies.

Stock Market Holidays in 2026 (NSE & BSE)

The Indian stock markets will remain closed on the following dates in 2026:

January 26, 2026 (Monday) – Republic Day

March 3, 2026 (Tuesday) – Holi

March 26, 2026 (Thursday) – Shri Ram Navami

March 31, 2026 (Tuesday) – Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 3, 2026 (Friday) – Good Friday

April 14, 2026 (Tuesday) – Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1, 2026 (Friday) – Maharashtra Day

May 28, 2026 (Thursday) – Bakri Id

June 26, 2026 (Friday) – Muharram

September 14, 2026 (Monday) – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2, 2026 (Friday) – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20, 2026 (Tuesday) – Dussehra

November 10, 2026 (Tuesday) – Diwali – Balipratipada

November 24, 2026 (Tuesday) – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25, 2026 (Friday) – Christmas

Special Note on Muhurat Trading

Even though Diwali is a stock market holiday, Indian exchanges hold a special one-hour trading session known as Muhurat Trading on the occasion. This session is considered auspicious and marks a symbolic start for investors. Trading volumes are usually lower, but many participants place trades as part of tradition and long-term investment planning.