Gold and Silver Prices Today, January 2: Check City-Wise Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More!

On January 2, 2026, gold and silver prices in India continue to reflect global market trends, domestic demand, and currency fluctuations. Precious metals remain deeply tied to Indian culture — whether for weddings, festivals, or long-term investments — making daily price movements closely watched by consumers and investors alike.

Gold Prices on January 2, 2026

Gold prices recorded a slight increase today, influenced by rising global demand and inflation concerns.

24K (999 purity) gold is priced at Rs 13,486 per gram

22K gold (commonly used for jewellery) stands at Rs 12,364 per gram

Gold rates in India shift based on factors such as international bullion prices, the value of the U.S. Dollar, and seasonal jewellery purchases — particularly during festive periods when demand rises sharply.

Gold prices across major cities

Delhi

24K gold: Rs 13,503 per gram

22K gold: Rs 12,379 per gram

Mumbai

24K gold: Rs 13,488 per gram

22K gold: Rs 12,364 per gram

Kolkata

24K gold: Rs 13,488 per gram

22K gold: Rs 12,364 per gram

Chennai

24K gold: Rs 13,614 per gram

22K gold: Rs 12,479 per gram

Silver Prices on January 2, 2026

Silver is trading at around Rs 2,38,900 per kilogram, while Silver 925 (sterling silver) is priced at Rs 2,38,000 per kilogram.

Although more affordable than gold, silver remains popular for both jewellery and investment. Its price is strongly influenced by global industrial demand, particularly from sectors such as electronics and manufacturing.

Silver prices across major cities

Delhi

Silver 999: Rs 2,389 per 10 grams

Mumbai

Silver 999: Rs 2,389 per 10 grams

Kolkata

Silver 999: Rs 2,389 per 10 grams

Chennai