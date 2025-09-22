Hyderabad Rains: Gachibowli, Madhapur, Banjara Hills Severely Affected, Waterlogging Reported!

Hyderabad witnessed a sudden spell of heavy rains on Friday evening, bringing several parts of the city to a standstill. The downpour, which began nearly an hour ago, has impacted major residential and commercial hubs, with waterlogging and traffic snarls reported in multiple areas.

Localities such as Gachibowli, Madhapur, Miyapur, Serlingampally, Nallagandla, Gandipet, Manikonda, Kondapur, Rajendra Nagar, Gudimalkapur, Langar House, Aramgarh, Sivarampally, Mailardevpally, Bandlaguda Jagir, HiTech City, IKEA, Ameerpet, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, and Punjagutta were among the worst affected by the sudden downpour. The rains disrupted evening commutes, with reports of traffic congestion building up across key IT and residential corridors.

Commuters in IT zones like Madhapur, Gachibowli, HiTech City, and Kondapur faced significant difficulties as low-lying areas quickly filled with rainwater. Shops and local businesses in areas like Ameerpet, Banjara Hills, and Jubilee Hills also reported flooding outside premises, while residential neighborhoods around Gandipet and Serlingampally saw steady streams of rainwater entering streets.

While the rains have provided much-needed relief from the heat, the sudden intensity has highlighted the city’s ongoing battle with drainage and waterlogging issues. Residents have taken to social media to share images and videos of the downpour, showing overflowing roads, stuck vehicles, and reduced visibility.

With more rains predicted over the next few days, authorities are urging citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during peak rain hours and to exercise caution in flood-prone stretches. Traffic police and GHMC teams have been deployed in several key areas to manage the situation.