Hyderabad Police Hold Massive Bike Rally in Old City Ahead of New Year Eve

In a strong show of preparedness ahead of New Year Eve celebrations, Hyderabad Police carried out a large-scale bike rally in the intervening night of Wednesday across sensitive pockets of the Old City to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain public order.

The South Zone wing of Hyderabad City Police launched the intensive patrolling drive as part of heightened security arrangements for December 31 night. The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Khare Kiran Prabhakar and covered several crowded and vulnerable localities known for heavy late-night footfall during festive occasions.

Speaking on the occasion, DCP Kiran said the bike rally was aimed at increasing police visibility on the streets and ensuring a rapid response to any emergency during night-long celebrations. He added that the initiative was designed to deter violations, reassure residents and create a sense of safety among the public.

Senior police officers also instructed all personnel to remain alert throughout the night and stressed the importance of coordinated patrolling to avoid any law and order issues. Teams were directed to intensify vehicle checks and closely monitor public movement.

The Deputy Commissioner warned that strict action would be taken against drunk driving, eve-teasing and dangerous stunts. He said offenders would face immediate legal consequences without any concessions.

The #HyderabadPolice Conducted a massive #BikeRally in the Old City, #Hyderabad, ahead of the #NewYearsEve , the initiative aims to Prevent Untoward incidents and maintain Public Order. South Zone Police of @hydcitypolice Kick Off Bike Patrolling Rally led by DCP Khare Kiran… pic.twitter.com/i6mrUHTKFS — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 30, 2025

Reinforcing the message, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar took to social media with a clear warning. “Hyderabad Police bole toh — zero tolerance to drunk driving,” he wrote, cautioning people against arguing with police using “imaginary laws” and fake legal sections. He underlined that such behaviour only leads to embarrassment and legal trouble.

Police officials said proactive steps like the bike rally are essential during major celebrations, as New Year Eve typically witnesses heavy crowds and a rise in violations. The Hyderabad Police Bike Rally, they noted, is a key component of the city’s comprehensive security plan for welcoming the New Year.

Authorities have urged citizens to celebrate responsibly, avoid drunk driving and cooperate with police to ensure a safe and peaceful start to 2026.