Hyderabad Metro Phase 2: 76.4 Km Expansion with 5 Corridors and Rs 24,269 Cr Investment

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to seek approval for several major infrastructure projects, including the expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project and the Musi River redevelopment. In the meeting, Reddy highlighted that the previous government had neglected the metro expansion over its 10-year tenure, which has hindered the city’s development.

Revanth Reddy presented plans for the second phase of the metro project, which includes a 76.4 km stretch with five corridors, at an estimated cost of Rs 24,269 crore. He urged Modi to give immediate approval for this ambitious expansion to improve public transport in the city.

The Chief Minister also requested the construction of a Dry Port near the Regional Ring Road (RRR) in Hyderabad. As Telangana is a landlocked state, the Dry Port would greatly aid in facilitating exports and imports of goods, boosting the state’s economy. Additionally, he proposed the building of a greenfield road and rail line to connect this Dry Port to a seaport.

Reddy further requested Rs 20,000 crore for the Musi River redevelopment, which includes restoring Bapu Ghat, building Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), and linking the river to the Godavari River. The project aims to rejuvenate the Musi River, a crucial part of Hyderabad's ecosystem.

The CM also proposed an India Semiconductor Mission project and appealed for the approval of the southern part of the RRR. With 90 percent of the northern RRR already acquired, Reddy believes the two parts should be completed simultaneously for maximum benefit. He also recommended a Regional Ring Rail project to improve railway connectivity within Telangana and neighboring states.

These infrastructure plans aim to significantly enhance Hyderabad’s development and connectivity.