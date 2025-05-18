Hyderabad Fire Accident: 8 Dead, Several Injured at Srikrishna Pearls Building, Mirchowk

A major fire accident took place today morning at the Srikrishna Pearls building in Gulzar House, located in Mirchowk near Charminar, Hyderabad. The fire started in the cellar and first floor and quickly spread through the building.

As smoke filled the area, firefighters and police rushed to the spot to control the fire. Sixteen people trapped inside were safely rescued and taken to nearby hospitals. Three children were among those injured.

Sadly, three people died on the spot, and five more died during treatment at the hospital. The victims include three women and two children. Two others are in serious condition and are being treated at Osmania, DRDO, and Hyderabad hospitals.

Early reports suggest the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. Locals said that the people living there were migrant workers who had come from different places for jobs.

Police have started an investigation to find out the exact cause of the fire. The tragic incident has shocked the local community and raised fresh concerns about fire safety in old and crowded buildings.