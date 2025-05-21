Heavy Rain Hits Hyderabad; IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Telangana

Heavy rainfall is lashing several parts of Hyderabad today, bringing relief to residents from the hot weather. Areas such as Dilsukhnagar, Malakpet, Nampally, Charminar, Koti, Abids, Ramantapur, Amberpet, Secunderabad, Maredpally, Ramnagar, and Musheerabad are experiencing continuous showers since morning.

The cloudy skies and consistent rain have helped cool down temperatures that had been soaring over the past few days. However, the rainfall is also causing waterlogging in low-lying areas, leading to traffic disruptions. Commuters are advised to take precautions and plan their travel accordingly.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall not only for Hyderabad but also for several other districts across Telangana in the coming hours. A yellow alert has been issued for areas likely to experience light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. Districts expected to be affected include Adilabad, Janagaon, Mahabubnagar, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Nirmal, Rangareddy, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Warangal, and parts of Hyderabad.

The IMD has urged people in these areas to remain indoors during thunderstorms and avoid unnecessary travel, especially in lightning-prone zones. With the monsoon slowly approaching, such weather patterns may become more frequent. The weather department is monitoring the situation and may issue further updates as needed.

Residents are encouraged to stay alert, follow weather advisories, and take safety measures during heavy rainfall and stormy conditions.