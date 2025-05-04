Ananya Nagalla Launches Vindhya Gold Bar Challenge Event

The Vindhya Gold Bar Challenge was held in a grand way at the L-2 Main Atrium of Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad. Popular Tollywood actress Ananya Nagalla was the chief guest, bringing glamour and charm to the event.

The Gold Bar Challenge is a fun game that tests strength and skill. Participants had to pull a gold bar out of a locked box using just one hand within a limited time.

People took part with a lot of excitement and showed off their skills. Winners received cash prizes, exciting gifts, and other rewards.

Ananya Nagalla said, “The Gold Bar Challenge is very thrilling. It was great to see how energetic and skilled the participants were. Events like this are not only fun but also lift everyone’s spirits.”

A large number of people came to watch and take part in the event. The Vindhya Gold Bar Challenge turned out to be a lively and entertaining highlight at Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad.