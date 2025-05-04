Indian Stock Market Holiday Calendar 2025: May to See 10 Non-Trading Days

The Indian stock market will remain closed for 10 days in May 2025, which includes nine weekend holidays—four Sundays and five Saturdays—and one official trading holiday on May 1, observed as Maharashtra Day.

NSE Trading Holiday in May 2025:

May 1 (Thursday) – Maharashtra Day

Complete List of NSE Holidays in 2025:

According to the NSE trading calendar, there are 14 official market holidays in 2025. Here are the remaining non-trading days for the year:

August 15 (Friday) – Independence Day

August 27 (Wednesday) – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 (Thursday) – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

October 21 (Tuesday) – Diwali Laxmi Pujan (Muhurat Trading will be held)

October 22 (Wednesday) – Balipratipada

November 5 (Wednesday) – Prakash Gurpurb (Sri Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti)

December 25 (Thursday) – Christmas

Please note, Muhurat Trading will take place on October 21, despite it being a holiday for Diwali.

Stock Market Timings (NSE)

Trading Days: Monday to Friday (excluding declared holidays)

Market Hours:

Pre-Open Session:

Order Entry: 9:00 AM – 9:08 AM (random closure in last 1 minute)

Order Matching: Immediately post closure

Regular Trading Session:

Start: 9:15 AM

Close: 3:30 PM

Closing Session:

3:40 PM – 4:00 PM

Block Deal Sessions: