Hyderabad FC sign Arshdeep Singh, extend Abhijit & Sunny's stay at club

Hyderabad, Sep 18 (IANS) Hyderabad FC have secured the services of goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh, the club announced on Wednesday. The 26-year-old joins the Nawabs ahead of the 2024-25 Indian Super League campaign.

The Chandigarh-born shot-stopper first announced himself making his I-League second division appearance as an 18-year-old. He has since risen up the ranks, playing in the I-League and then in the ISL gathering almost a decade of experience in Indian Football.

Arshdeep also has clean sheets in the AFC Cup, the Super Cup and the Durand Cup and will now be the No. 1 for Hyderabad FC in the upcoming campaign.

Alongside the addition to the squad, the club also extended the contracts of Keralite duo of attacker Joseph Sunny and midfielder Abhijit PA.

Joseph Sunny has extended his contract with Hyderabad FC,. The 20-year-old was one of the most impressive youngsters in the reserve team at Hyderabad FC a couple of years ago and has gradually made his way into the first team at the club.

He joined the senior side last season and went on to make 10 league appearances in the ISL, where he was leading the attack for the young Nawabs. Joseph put in some spirited performances and showed plenty of promise, which will see him in the senior side at HFC for another season.

Abijith PA has also extended his stay at Hyderabad FC. The 21-year-old is another prodigy coming out of Kerala, hoping to make his mark at the highest level in Indian football.

Abijith was a part of the reserve team under coach Shameel Chembakath a couple of years ago. His steady progress saw him promoted to the first team last season, where he featured in nine league games and two Super Cup games for the Nawabs.

A versatile midfielder, who can be effective in front of goal, Abijith showed his class in the middle of the park and impressed many in the recent season. He will be a part of the first team at HFC this season too, and will be an important part of the squad under Coach Thangboi Singto.

