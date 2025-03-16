Hundreds of Afghan refugees face forcible deportation from Pak, Iran

Kabul, March 16 (IANS) As forced deportation and illegal detention of Afghan refugees continues, data reveals that Iran and Pakistan deported 674 Afghan migrant families between March 8 and March 14.

Iran expelled 564 families through various border crossings, while Pakistan forcibly deported 110 families. The data indicates that 110 families entered Afghanistan through the Spin Boldak crossing, 150 through Pul-e-Abrisham in Nimroz, and 414 via Islam Qala in Heart, Afghan's Amu TV reported on Saturday, citing data compiled from the Afghan Taliban statements.

Earlier this week, Nader Yarahmadi, Director General of the Bureau for Foreign Nationals and Immigrants Affairs at Iran’s Ministry of Interior, announced that from March 21, 2025, undocumented Afghan migrants in Iran will be deprived of healthcare, education, and other services.

“The situation of migrants in Iran is dire. Anti-migrant sentiment has increased, and police officers arrest people under various pretexts, even those with legal visas and valid documents, and deport them.” TOLO news reported, quoting Marofeh Eshaqi, an Afghan migrant in Iran.

The situation of Afghan migrants in Pakistan is equally challenging. “Pakistani police have recently been conducting brutal raids, even in the middle of the night, storming homes and arresting Afghan refugees.”TOLO news reported.

Most of those affected are in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, where authorities have intensified pressure on Afghan nationals to leave. As Pakistan escalates efforts to expel Afghan migrants, many are being now forced to auction off their household belongings at deeply reduced prices.

“I rented this shop a year ago for a huge sum about 1.8 million Pakistani rupees and invested in it. But now, because of the government’s decision, I am being forced to move to another city.

If I don’t leave, they will arrest and deport us back to Afghanistan. I have put all my shop’s goods up for auction at very low prices,” said Shujauddin, an Afghan migrant living in Rawalpindi with his six-member family who faces deportation despite holding a valid visa.

“We are all worried about what will happen to us. Even those with visas, POR (Proof of Registration) cards, or ACC (Afghan Citizen Card) are facing difficulties in Pakistan”, said Reza Sakhi, an Afghan migrant in Pakistan.

Last week the Joint Action Committee (JAC) for Refugees in Pakistan, an advocacy group based in Karachi and Islamabad working for the rights of Afghan Refugees, released a press statement demanding an end to arrests, illegal detention, and harassment of Afghan refugees in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Earlier this month, a coalition of human rights organisations and refugee advocacy groups wrote an open letter to the Pakistani government asking it to immediately halt the forced deportation of Afghan migrants, local media reported.

Afghan refugees are facing continuous harassment in Pakistan and Iran. They have called on the Afghan Government and Human Rights organisations to take action on their behalf.

The refugees stated that despite holding valid legal documents, they face the threat of illegal detention, deportation and discrimination.

Some Afghan refugees have also accused authorities in Iran and Pakistan of mistreatment, including beatings and humiliation.

--int/scor/rs

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.