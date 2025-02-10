Humphreys bags six scalps as Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 63 runs in one-off Test

Bulawayo, Feb 10 (IANS) Spinner Matthew Humphreys bagged career-best figures of 6-57 to help Ireland clinch a 63-run win over Zimbabwe on day five of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club on Monday.

Resuming day five from 183/7, Zimbabwe ended up being dismissed for 228, with Ireland wrapping up their innings in 18.3 overs of the final day’s play. Humphreys taking his first five-wicket haul in just his third Test match appearance also propelled Ireland to complete their first hat-trick of wins in Test cricket since they were awarded the status of playing the longer format internationally.

Wessly Madhevere batted 195 balls for his knock of 84 and waged a lone battle for Zimbabwe, with Newman Nyamhuri being trapped lbw by Humphreys. But once Humphreys castled him in the 84th over with the new ball on day five, it was all but over for Zimbabwe.

Richard Ngarava hanged around for 39 balls, including being dropped twice, before being knocked over by Andy McBrine to give Ireland a superb Test match win.

Zimbabwe were much fancied to chase down 292 with two days left in the game, but Ireland kept themselves in the hunt to win with some disciplined bowling and eventually emerged triumphant, despite slumping to 31/5 on day one’s play.

McBrine was adjudged the Player of the Match for making an unbeaten 90 in the first innings and the four wickets he picked in the game.

Both Ireland and Zimbabwe will now face-off in three ODIs followed by as many T20Is. The first ODI will be on February 14 in Harare.

Brief Scores: Ireland 260 and 298 beat Zimbabwe 267 and 228 (Wesley Madhevere 84, Brian Bennett 45; Matthew Humphreys 6-57, Barry McCarthy 2-22) by 63 runs

