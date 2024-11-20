Huma Qureshi calls Shefali Shah and Rasika ‘superwomaniyas’

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actor Huma Qureshi recently shared a set of heartwarming photos featuring herself alongside Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal.

In the post, Huma referred to them as “3 superwomen” or “superwomaniyas.” On Wednesday, the actress posted three photos where she is seen smiling and posing alongside Shefali and Rasika. The trio is seen twinning in black outfits as they flaunt their radiant smiles for the camera.

Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal are seen sitting while Huma Qureshi takes the selfie.

For the caption, Qureshi wrote, “3 photos. 3 superwomen … or shall I say superwomaniyas @shefalishahofficial @rasikadugal.” The post was filled with love and admiration, showcasing the bond they share as colleagues and friends.

The trio is known for their brilliant work in both mainstream and offbeat cinema. Shefali Shah, with her compelling performances in films like “Delhi Crime” and “Taal”, has become a symbol of versatility and depth. Rasika, on the other hand, has carved a niche for herself with her remarkable portrayals in shows like “Mirzapur” and “Delhi Crime.”

Huma Qureshi recently garnered a positive response for her show “Mithya: The Darker Chapter.”

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, the ‘Jolly LLB 3’ actress penned an appreciation post for her ‘baby brother’ Saqib Saleem for his performance in the show ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’.

She shared two pictures of Saqib and wrote, “Photo 1 - I remember the day you shaved your head and sent me this photo after your look test in Serbia. All I want to say is - Saqu you make me proud everyday, of the actor you are and the man you are becoming … love you my baby brother. Btw … Have you guys seen the last episode of #CitadelHoneyBunny ?? @saqibsaleem is on fire Photo 2 - Can someone please tell me if that child is fine (sic).”

In terms of work, Huma has starred in numerous films, including “Gangs of Wasseypur”, “Bell Bottom”, “Badlapur”, “Ek Thi Daayan”, and “Jolly LLB 2”, among others.

Her upcoming projects include the courtroom drama “Jolly LLB 3”, where she stars alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. Additionally, she will be seen in “Toxic” opposite South star Yash, Vipul Goyal’s “Gulaabi”, and the investigative drama “Bayaan.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.