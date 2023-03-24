Huge protests at Wayanad against disqualification of its MP Gandhi

Thiruvananthapuram, March 24 (IANS) Huge protests broke out at various places in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as hundreds of people took to the streets at various towns there to protest his disqualification from the Lok Sabha after his conviction in a criminal defamation case by a Gujarat court.

The protests were led by local Congress leaders, including Kalpetta legislator T. Siddique, district party President N.D. Appachen and many others at various towns in the Wayanad constituency.

A large number of women were also present at the protests.

At Kalpetta, angry protesters tried to barge into the office of the BSNL, but were prevented by the police.

"Wayanad is so dear to Gandhi and hence he made a quick dash here, when he was in Karnataka early this week. He attended meetings and functions when he came this time as he is deeply immersed with his people here," said Siddique, adding that became evident as crowds started to arrive in large numbers when they heard about the protest.

The protesters at various towns shouted anti-BJP slogans and warned the Centre's ruling party not to test their patience anymore.

Incidentally, Gandhi won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls here by winning a record 64.67 per cent of the polled votes and the margin of victory was a staggering 4.31 lakh votes over his nearest rival from the Communist Party of India.

Gandhi was convicted under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500. The maximum possible punishment under this section is two years.

