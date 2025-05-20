Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr. declare ‘war’ in action packed ‘War 2’ teaser

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) On the occasion of NTR Jr.'s 42nd birthday on Tuesday, the makers of “War 2” unveiled a fiery teaser of the upcoming film, featuring Hrithik Roshan and the South superstar as they go head-to-head, declaring “war” on each other.

The over one-minute video suggests that the second installment will feature action and drama on a higher scale than what audiences saw in War (2019), which showcased Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan blazing guns at each other. The video also showcased a glimpse of actress Kiara Advani and Hrithik’s romance.

The actors took to Instagram, where they shared the first look and the link to the teaser in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The high-intensity movie poster features the two muscular men in tactical combat gear, standing back-to-back.

NTR Jr. is wearing a tactical vest and a dark green outfit, while holding a gun. While Hrithik is wearing a fitted green T-shirt with a black bulletproof vest, holding a weapon at his side. The background features explosions, military helicopters, fighter jets, and cars flying through the air, hinting at the chaotic battle or war zone.

Hrithik captioned: “The calm is over...The storm begins! #War2Teaser out now. (Teaser link in bio) #War2 only in theatres from 14th August. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. @jrntr @kiaraaliaadvani @ayan_mukerji @yrf #YRFSpyUniverse.”

NTR Jr. wrote: “Double the fire. Double the fury. Pick your side. #War2Teaser out NOW

#War2 only in theatres from 14th August. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. #YRFSpyUniverse.”

“War 2”, which is directed by Ayan Mukherji, is slated to release on August 14.

Talking about the first installment, “War,” an action thriller was directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

The film had Hrithik and Tiger in the lead roles. Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana were in pivotal roles. It was the third installment in the YRF Spy Universe. In the film, an Indian RAW agent is assigned to eliminate his former mentor who has gone rogue.

