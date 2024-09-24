Houthi group pledges support for Hezbollah against Israel

Aden, Sep 24 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi group pledged its support for Lebanon's armed group Hezbollah in its ongoing conflict with Israel.

"We reaffirm that Yemen stands with Lebanon and its valiant Islamic resistance," Mohamed Abdul-Salam, the spokesman for the Houthis, stated through the group's al-Masirah TV, condemning the Israeli "aggression" against Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Houthi spokesman also called for broader regional involvement, urging other nations in the region to take a more active role in the condemnation of the Israeli attacks. "We call on Arab and Islamic countries to break the silence," he said.

On Friday, Yemen's Houthi Defence Minister Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi stated in a televised address that the Houthi group will continue its attacks against Israel, saying, "We will not stop until the aggression on Gaza stops."

The Houthi group, which controls large swathes of northern Yemen, has been attacking international shipping near the country's coastline since November 2023, allegedly in support of Palestinians in the Gaza conflict.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.