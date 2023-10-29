Hostages' families urge Netanayahu for exchange of 'everyone for everyone' (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv , Oct 28( IANS) The Hostages and Missing Families Forum has urged Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that an immediate exchange of 'everyone for everyone' is a deal the families would consider.

It may be noted that the Hamas terrorists have been demanding the release of all the Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention centres for exchanging the people they took as hostages on October 7.

The families told the Prime Minister that this deal has broad support from all of Israel, as they demanded "Bring Everyone Home Now”.

At a press conference held on Saturday evening, Meirav Leshem Gonen, the mother of Romi Gonen, said on behalf of the hostages' families: "We spoke bluntly and made it clear to the Prime Minister in no uncertain terms that a comprehensive deal based on the everyone for everyone principle is a deal the families would consider, and it has the support of all of Israel."

She said, "We came with an unequivocal demand that military action takes into account the fate of the hostages and missing, and that any move considered will take into account the well-being of our loved ones."

Meirav added: "This is very hard for us. It's been three weeks since we've known what's become of our loved ones. We all heard about the tanks going in and we're all worried. We came into the meeting with the Prime Minister tonight with these feelings. We're here to make sure what we're demanding happens."

Igal Sarusi, the father of Almog Sarusi, said: "We have a cruel enemy in front of us. The everyone for everyone deal is acceptable and we hope it materialises soon."

