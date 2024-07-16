'Honour to run alongside President Trump': US Senator JD Vance

Washington, July 16 (IANS) J. D. Vance, a Republican US Senator from Ohio on Tuesday expressed gratitude over being picked as the running mate of US Presidential candidate Donald Trump.

In a post on social media platform X, Vance said, "Just overwhelmed with gratitude."

Vance said that Trump, who had delivered peace and prosperity once, would do the same again with people's support.

"What an honour it is to run alongside President Donald J. Trump. He delivered peace and prosperity once, and with your help, he'll do it again," his post read.

"Onward to victory!" he posted.

On Monday former US President Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, "After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio."

Trump added, "J.D. honourably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.'s book, 'Hillbilly Elegy', became a Major Bestseller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country."

He posted: "J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond…."

