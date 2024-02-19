'Home Improvement' actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for DUI

Los Angeles, Feb 19 (IANS) 'Home Improvement' actor Zachery Ty Bryan has landed in legal trouble once again as he was arrested for driving under influence in California.

It's reported that the former star of 'Home Improvement' was arrested for a suspected DUI in La Quinta, California.

According to TMZ, the 42-year-old star was booked by La Quinta Police around 2:36 a.m. on that day due to driving under the influence with three or more priors, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Deputies assigned to the La Quinta Sheriff's Station conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Calle Tampico in La Quinta on a vehicle suspected of being involved in a recent traffic collision," Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez told Fox News Digital.

"When deputies contacted the driver, they observed indications of impairment, leading to the driver's arrest for driving under the influence with priors," he continued, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"The driver, later identified as 42-year-old Zachery Bryan, was booked into a Riverside County jail."

Bryan was charged with a felony for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, in addition to a misdemeanor "contempt of court."

Despite the legal trouble, he appeared all smiles in his mugshot. The actor was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center at 5 a.m. before being released after posting $50,000 in bail.

Bryan is set to appear at the court on April 23.

This wasn't the only legal issue that Bryan faced. Back in 2020, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend.

Bryan allegedly "assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and [took] the victim's phone from her when she tried to call 911."

The actor was later charged with two felonies and six misdemeanors relating to the incident: Two counts of menacing, two counts of assault in the fourth degree, felony strangulation, coercion, harassment and interfering with someone making a report. He pled guilty the following year to menacing and assault in the fourth degree.

In 2023, he was arrested on July 28 after "Eugene Police received report of a physical dispute between a male and adult female at a north Eugene residence."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.