Superman Movie Controversy: CBFC Deletes Sensual Kissing Scene Between David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan

DC Studios' Superman is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and fans across the world have already started thronging to the screens to witness one of the most retold yet engaging origin comic-book stories. Directed by James Gunn, who also co-heads DC, Superman is promised to be a fun-filled ride with many emotions packed in typical Gunn style.

The success of Superman is vital for the DC franchise to continue to produce great content and try to outpace Marvel, who is struggling at the moment. Although Fantastic Four: First Steps could also alter Marvel's fate for good, there couldn't be a right time for DC to step in and take control of their creatives.

For the past few days, reviews have been pouring in for Superman, and fans are loving the way James Gunn presented his version of the superhero. Now, the makers await the verdict of the audiences, but fans in India won't be seeing the same version of the film as the makers intended.

A 33-second kiss scene between the lead pair, David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, has been deleted by the Central Board of Film Certification, as they deemed it "sensual visual." The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) consistently makes such decisions for Hollywood films. Infamously, the censor board faced flak online for putting up a black screen on Florence Pugh over an intimate scene with Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer.

Superman is now playing in cinemas worldwide.