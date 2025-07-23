Fantastic Four First Steps Post Credits Scene Leaked: Massive Move Forward for MCU!

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the last remaining MCU film this year, after Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* (also known as "The New Avengers") have concluded their theatrical runs. Disney Plus streamed Marvel's red carpet debut on July 21. Marvel also provided a surprise benefit to those who paid for Disney's streaming service: a five-minute sneak peek at the movie.

The good news is that the majority of the footage in that preview was taken from the "Fantastic Four" trailers and extended videos that were released throughout the movie's promotional campaign. This suggests that MCU fans haven't encountered anything noteworthy in the film beyond those five minutes. If they want to witness how this MCU plot moves us closer to "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Secret Wars," they'll need to go to the theater on Friday or watch the previews on Wednesday (if available) and Thursday.

Fantastic Four: First Steps Post-credit Scene Leaked Online: What Does it Show?

Those credit scenes were already leaked, as was the case with previous MCU films. Two tags for the film are under consideration. The following contains huge spoilers for "The Fantastic Four." If you want to be startled, you should steer clear of what follows.

The movie's second credits scene, according to a well-known Marvel leaker, is an animated sequence in which the Fantastic Four battle several villains. If this information is accurate, then it provides an entertaining way to conclude the film with a more upbeat tone. Marvel brilliantly honors The First Family, the group of superheroes who enabled Marvel's comic success. Additionally, this conclusion aligns with the first five minutes of Marvel's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" that were made available on Disney Plus.

Without dragging through their whole past, those five minutes are sufficient to introduce this Fantastic Four squad. We discover how they acquired their abilities and why they are the universe's heroes. We witness those powers in operation as well. Without using another origin narrative, it's a fantastic way to introduce the Fantastic Four heroes who are important to the MCU.

Another thrilling preview of what's to come is the animated post-credits scene. Although it is an animated sketch, it may be just what the audience needs before the Fantastic Four and the Avengers team together to battle Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).