Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie Races Past Rs 2,656 Crore Worldwide in Just 2 Weeks

The long-awaited movie F1, featuring Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt, has swept the world off its feet. Starring Joseph Kosinski, the movie has been a huge success at the international box office, grossing an astonishing Rs 2,656 crore globally in merely two weeks. The reasons for the film's super success lie in its adrenaline-pumping racing scenes, engaging storyline, and powerhouse performance by Brad Pitt.

Global Box Office Performance

Until July 7, F1 has grossed $301 million globally, with $112 million in North America and $189 million overseas. F1 is a big hit in many countries, and in India alone, it has passed ₹70 crore and is sure to break ₹100 crore shortly.

India's Box Office Performance

In India, F1 is currently at the number 2 position among the top-grossing Hollywood movies of the year, after Avatar: The Way of Water Part 2, which collected more than ₹480 crore. The success of the movie in India can be credited to the favorable reception of its plot and the increasing popularity of Formula One racing.

Is F1 a Hit?

In spite of its outstanding box office receipts, F1 is not yet a clean hit because of its high budgeted production and marketing expenses. The production cost of the film is budgeted at $250 million, while Apple has invested $100 million in marketing and publicity. This means that F1 has a break-even of about $600 million, which is a daunting task for the movie to achieve.

Can F1 Achieve Its Break-Even Point

To pay back its investments only through ticket sales, F1 must double its current take. But with huge releases like Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps scheduled this month, F1 will lose most screens globally, further hurting its returns. Although F1 will not be a loss-making affair for Apple, courtesy of merchandise and digital and music rights sales, it will perhaps not be a clean hit in box office performance terms either.

Conclusion

Brad Pitt's F1 film has been a worldwide box office hit, but its high marketing and production expenses make it an uphill climb for it to break even. However, the film's popular narrative and high box office collections make it a worthy effort for the cast and crew. As the film keeps racing ahead, it will be interesting to note how it fares in the weeks ahead.

Also read: UP DElEd 2nd and 4th Semester Result Released; Process to check & Direct Link