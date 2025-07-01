Brad Pitt F1 Movie OTT Release Date, Box Office Collection, and Sequel Rumors!

There is one English film that's making a huge noise across the cities in India, and that's F1. Starring Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, F1 delves into the life of Formula One racers, their challenges and triumphs, and above all, it serves as a template for the commercial entertainer that Hollywood is renowned for. However, the presentation of F1 differs significantly from other films.

Director Joseph Kosinski, who shot to fame with Top Gun: Maverick, manages to take the same template and use it in another world where egos dominate the sport. The drama in the sport will always work beautifully on the screen, and the F1 movie is a wonderful example of the same. Every department executed their roles flawlessly, and despite the plot's familiarity, audiences enthusiastically applauded in the cinema halls due to the presence of "mass" moments.

F1 Movie: OTT Release, Sequel Details, Box-office Collection

Now, F1's records are being visible in its box-office collections, as the film managed to rake in close to $150 Million in its opening weekend, and it's a huge number for an Apple Original. It's important to note that Apple has been trying their best over the past six years to achieve success at the box office with offbeat films, but nothing worked, and finally they cracked it with a commercial entertainer.

This hit might prompt a change in strategy for Apple Original Films, and there have been reports of a sequel to F1 that's currently being discussed. While no official confirmation is made, Apple is definitely looking to cash in on the craze and the rage that F1 has turned out to be, and since the movie also had an open ending, Sonny Hayes can easily come back to Formula One any time.

With that being said, let's take a look at the rough timeline by which F1 lands on OTT. Since it's an Apple original, the F1 movie will stream on Apple TV+ in the near future. It's also unclear whether the makers have signed a digital deal with any other platform besides Apple TV+ to ensure that more people are watching the movie once it's out on streaming.

Coming to the date, since F1 is successfully running in the theaters, it might take another two weeks of waiting for fans to catch the film on Apple TV+. Just like with every big-ticket English film of late, F1 could also be made available via a rental model first before going for a full digital release.