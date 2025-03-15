Holi hooliganism: 1,213 motorists fined for drunken driving in Delhi

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The Delhi Traffic Police prosecuted 1,213 motorists for drunken driving during Holi celebrations in the national Capital on Friday, an official said.

Dinesh Kumar Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, said on Saturday that during a special drive between 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday, as many as 2,376 two-wheeler riders were prosecuted for driving without helmet.

For triple riding, the traffic police prosecuted 573 vehicle owners. Apart from these, 3,068 other tickets were issued for various traffic rule violations, he said.

“A total of 7,230 traffic rule violations were reported on Holi day,” said Gupta.

Keeping in view Holi (Dhulendi) celebration on Friday, the Traffic Police had deployed 84 special teams to check drunken driving with alcometer, he said.

Another 40 joint checking teams of Traffic Police and local police were deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points for the Holi celebration to detect and prosecute traffic violations.

The police had made elaborate arrangements to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists on roads and check incidents of drunken driving, triple riding, driving by minors, without helmet and performing stunts on two-wheelers.

In a separate case, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Saturday announced the arrest of a woman drug peddler, along with heroin worth Rs 20 lakh, from Bhopura in Uttar Pradesh.

Twenty six-year-old Vandana alias Pooja used to source the contraband from a dealer Sachin, who is already in custody, and sell it in small quantities in Northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri, Sundar Nagri and Rajender Nagar.

Vandana, 26, wife of Akash, was arrested based on secret information that was technically developed and verified by Inspector Vivekanand, Cyber Cell, Crime Branch.

On February 20, the Crime Branch had nabbed Vandana’s supplier Sachin, 36, a resident of Nand Nagari, and bust an interstate supply network of contraband heroin.

A total of 601 gm fine quality of heroin was recovered from his possession, the police said.

Vandana’s name surfaced in a disclosure statement of accused Sachin, who was booked under Sections 21 and 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 that deal with preparing drugs and using a property for the offence.

