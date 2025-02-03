Hold discussion on ethnic situation in Manipur, says CM Biren Singh

Imphal, Feb 3 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday urged all, including academicians, to conduct a proper discussion on the present ethnic situation in the state.

A discussion with faculties, teachers, researchers and students of Manipur University is necessary to understand the core issues of the ethnic conflict in the state, he said, after inaugurating the Art and Culture building and an Open Gym of the varsity.

Now is the time for struggle filled with many adversities and challenges, but one should be aware of the goal, he said.

The Chief Minister further dwelt on the responsibilities of educational institutes like universities to clear confusion of the people.

Touching on issues surrounding border fencing and others, Biren Singh said seminars or legal camps to create awareness among the people could be conducted to clear confusion.

Saying that the book "Know Manipur" has been published, he highlighted the importance of educating the people about their roots and the history of the land.

Our society would move forward when people start acting with a sense of belongingness to the land and a sense of ownership of the land, he added.

"We have the talent, but we need to act with a sense of belongingness and ownership," the Chief Minister added.

Biren Singh, who also laid foundation stones for a 33/11 KVA electric sub-station and swimming pool inside the Manipur University campus said that all educational institutes including universities, schools, and colleges are temples and those coming out successfully from these institutes especially the university are the ones that contribute, guide and shape the society.

Acknowledging the importance of a university, the Chief Minister said that the government has always tried not to neglect any issue or proposal concerning the university. Remembering that he was attending a function in the same auditorium in the presence of the Vice-President in May 2023 when the unfortunate ethnic violence broke out in the state, the Chief Minister prayed for peace to return to the state.

He also said that educational institutes should be disturbance-free.

Manipur University Vice-Chancellor Prof. N. Lokendra Singh, in his presidential speech, said that because of the consistent support of the state government and the Central government, the varsity has been able to grow from the JNU PG Centre to a full-fledged Central University. Currently, the varsity has 44 departments and 119 affiliated colleges, with around 6,900 students registered in the different departments of the varsity and 68,000 students registered in the different affiliated colleges.

