Hockey: Women’s Asian Champions Trophy matches rescheduled due to insect infestation

Rajgir (Bihar), Nov 9 (IANS) The Asian Hockey Federation and hosts Hockey India have announced that all matches of the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 have been rescheduled to early hours to prevent potential disruptions caused by a significant insect infestation particularly when floodlights are on.

Under the revised schedule, the first match of each day will begin at 12:15 PM IST, followed by the second match at 2:30 PM. The final match of the day will be played at 4:45 PM.

Previously, matches were scheduled for the evening, with the first game set to begin at 3 PM, the second at 5.15 PM and the last one at 7.30 PM.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, "Our priority is the safety of players, fans and everyone involved with this prestigious tournament. Hockey is being played at a new venue, and we want to ensure that we maintain high standards, while ensuring a smooth and exciting experience not only for teams but also for the people of Bihar who have been eagerly waiting for this tournament."

The decision was taken in consultation with the organising committee who took feedback from the respective teams and after observing consecutive training sessions under the floodlights that saw a huge amount of insect infestation.

The stadium is surrounded by paddy fields, which during this season harbor large numbers of insects. The Bihar State Government has proactively implemented comprehensive environmental management measures at the venue, including advanced drone operations, intensive fumigation protocols, and international-standard treatments to ensure optimal playing conditions.

Using the protocols followed in similar situations around the globe, seven types of chemicals such as Cyphenothrin, Deltamethrin, and Cyfluthrin, among other cold sprays have been used in and around the stadium complex.

