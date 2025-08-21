Hockey: Salima Tete to lead Indian team in Women’s Asia Cup in China

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Hockey India on Thursday announced the 20-member squad for the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be held from September 5 to 14 in Hangzhou, China.

The squad, which will be led by Salima Tete, features a balanced mix of youth and experience, with goalkeepers Bansari Solanki and Bichu Devi Kharibam providing depth under the post.

The defence unit will be marshalled by experienced players like Nikki Pradhan and Udita, supported by youngsters Manisha Chauhan, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, and Ishika Chaudhary.

In the midfield, the team boasts strong names such as Neha, captain Salima Tete, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Sunelita Toppo, and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, ensuring both creativity and stability. The forward line includes a blend of seasoned campaigners and rising stars — Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung, and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal.

Speaking on the squad, chief coach Harendra Singh said, "We are excited about the squad we have selected for the Women’s Asia Cup in Hangzhou. The group has been training with great intensity, and we have tried to strike the right balance between experienced campaigners and young talent. Our focus will be on playing an aggressive and disciplined brand of hockey, and we believe this team has the capability to compete strongly against the best in Asia."

He added, "The Women’s Asia Cup is not only a prestigious continental championship but also a direct qualifying event for the 2026 FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup. With the winner earning an automatic berth, the stakes are extremely high. Every match will test our composure, fitness, and tactical execution. The players are motivated to rise to the occasion, and we are confident of delivering performances that make India proud."

The tournament holds added significance as the winner of the Women’s Asia Cup will earn a direct qualification for the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026, making it a crucial event in the international hockey calendar.

India have been drawn in Pool B, where they will face Japan, Thailand, and Singapore. The team will open their campaign against Thailand on September 5, followed by a clash with Japan on September 6. India will play their final pool-stage match against Singapore on September 8.

