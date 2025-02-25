HM Shah’s Coimbatore visit for party work, not official: Tamilisai

Chennai, Feb 25 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan clarified that Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah’s visit to Coimbatore on Tuesday is solely for party-related activities and not for any government-related work.

Speaking to the media at Chennai airport, Tamilisai stated, “Amit Shah will be meeting party cadres and strategising ways to strengthen the BJP’s presence in Tamil Nadu. This visit is purely political, and no official announcements will be made.”

Dwelling on the controversy regarding Hindi in the state, the former Governor of Telangana and Puducherry criticised the DMK for defacing railway signages with black paint, calling it an “act of vandalism” that reflects “narrow-minded politics detrimental to the state’s progress.”

She accused the DMK of hypocrisy, stating, “On one hand, they claim to be champions of the Tamil language, but on the other, they destroy Hindi signages, disregarding the country’s linguistic diversity.”

Tamilisai also targeted the DMK’s education policies, alleging a double standard in their stance on language learning. She pointed out that while DMK leaders enroll their children in schools that teach multiple languages, including Hindi, they oppose the three-language formula for other students.

“This is a classic case of hypocrisy. The people of Tamil Nadu are aware of this doublespeak and will not be fooled,” she remarked.

Responding to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s statement that his government has withstood pressure from the Centre, Tamilisai accused the DMK of engaging in “politics of opposition for the sake of it.”

She asserted, “The DMK’s modus operandi is to oppose every initiative of the central government without assessing its benefits. This is not governance; this is obstructionist politics.”

Tamilisai also questioned the leadership and political allegiance of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President, K Selvaperunthagai, following his announcement to hoist a black flag during HM Shah’s visit.

She raised concerns over his political loyalties, asking, “Is he loyal to Sonia Gandhi or MK Stalin? Congress workers in Tamil Nadu are confused, and he must clarify his stand.”

Additionally, she pointed out that Selvaperunthagai cancelled his trip to Thiruparankundram at the insistence of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, further fueling doubts about his leadership.

Tamilisai concluded by emphasising that such political maneuvering raises “serious questions about the TN Congress leadership and its independence.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.