Congress leader Sajjan Kumar sentenced to life imprisonment in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) A trial court on Tuesday sentenced former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment in a case of murder during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

This case is related to the killing of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in the Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984, during the riots.

The sentencing came amid heated protests by the members of the Sikh community earlier in the day, demanding a death penalty for the former Congress MP.

Describing the 1984 riots, which broke out after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984, as one of the "darkest and most shameful" chapters in India's history, the protesters demanded justice and urged the court to sentence Sajjan Kumar to death.

The Rouse Avenue Court, which had reserved its verdict on January 31, after hearing additional submissions advanced by Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat, had, on February 12, convicted Sajjan Kumar in connection with the killing.

His advocate Anil Sharma had submitted that Sajjan Kumar's name was not there from the very beginning, and there was a delay of 16 years in naming him as an accused by the witness. It was also submitted that a case in which Sajjan Kumar was convicted by the Delhi High Court is pending an appeal before the Supreme Court.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja had posted the arguments on the quantum of the sentence for February 18.

The BJP has been constantly demanding the expulsion of Sajjan Kumar from the Congress, calling the party "anti-Sikh" for not taking appropriate action.

BJP leader and now minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa had also written to the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, seeking the expulsion of Sajjan Kumar.

Sirsa had asked Gandhi to prove his commitment to justice and communal harmony by issuing "a public apology to the Sikh community and the entire nation for the Congress' role in sheltering and empowering criminals like Sajjan Kumar."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.