Hit TV show 'May I Come in Madam?' set to return with season 2

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) The hit television show 'May I Come in Madam?' is set to return with its second season. Actors Sandip Anand, Nehha Pendse and Sapna Sikarwar will be seen reprising their roles in the second season of the show.

The light-hearted and humorous drama showcases the life of an ordinary man named Sajan, who, despite being married, struggles to gain the attention of his boss and make her happy.

The first season of this show received immense love from viewers, and its iconic characters, Sajan, Sanjana, and Kashmira, portrayed by Sandip Anand, Nehha Pendse, and Sapna Sikarwar respectively, left a lasting impression on fans.

Sandip expressed his excitement about returning for the show's second season.

He shared, "I am thrilled to be a part of the show once again. When the first season of 'May I Come in Madam?' concluded in 2017, we saw it as a regular wrap-up, but to our surprise, the show had gained a massive fan following, and we received numerous requests and messages to continue it. Even to this day, the audience has not forgotten the show, us, and our characters. Seeing the love from viewers, I always had confidence that Star Bharat would bring back a second season for its audience."

He further mentioned, "During the lockdown, we received numerous requests and saw extensive discussions about the show on social media platforms. Now, the viewers' wishes are coming true as Star Bharat is bringing us Season 2 of 'May I Come in Madam'. I am confident that, just like the previous season, this one will also win the audience's hearts."

'May I Come In Madam' season is set to air on Star Bharat.

