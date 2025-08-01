Hina Khan shares how she handles fights with husband Rocky Jaiswal

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Popular TV actor Hina Khan has opened up about her relationship with husband Rocky Jaiswal. She shared how the two handle fights and disagreements.

In an interview with IANS, the actress revealed that understanding and calm communication play a key role in keeping their bond strong. When asked how she handles disagreements with her husband, Hina shared that staying calm and communicating openly helps them resolve issues smoothly. She mentioned, “Honestly, we hardly fight. Maybe once a year. (laughs) When it does happen, I give him the silent treatment.”

Rocky added, “And I prefer to talk and sort things quickly.”

Speaking about how her life has changed after marriage, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress revealed, “Honestly, nothing has changed between us. Everything is the same. The only difference is that now we introduce each other as husband and wife. Earlier, it was “meet my partner” or “meet Rocky.” Now it’s “meet my husband” and “meet my wife.”

Hina Khan also spoke about her participation with Rocky in the reality show, “Pati Patni Aur Panga.” When asked if the show is scripted or spontaneous, the actress clarified that while there's a basic structure, most of the moments unfold naturally. “It’s completely spontaneous. Hand on my heart, we leave home without knowing what the day will bring. Even the hosts don’t know the tasks, which makes our reactions natural and fun. We enjoy that curiosity.”

Khan added, “We are very excited for Pati Patni Aur Panga! It will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM from 2nd August. It’s a complete stress-buster—just like it helps us release stress while shooting, it will do the same for the audience.”

The much-awaited celebrity couple reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga” is gearing up for its grand premiere on Colors TV on August 2. Hosted by actress Sonali Bendre and comedian Munawar Faruqui, the show promises a mix of drama, fun, and relationship challenges. The star-studded contestant lineup includes Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, and Swara Bhasker with Fahad Ahmed.

