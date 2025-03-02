Himachal supplies rainbow trout ova to Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Arunachal

Shimla, March 2 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh has emerged as one of the leading exporters of high-quality rainbow trout eyed ova, supplying to other hill states -- Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Under several schemes, trout hatchery farmers have supplied 9.05 lakh rainbow trout eyed ova to Uttarakhand alone, an official statement said on Sunday.

Eyed ova means a stage in developing eggs of rainbow trout when the embryo shows eyes as dark spots. This year the Department of Fisheries has produced 12.60 lakh rainbow trout eyed ova and 1.74 lakh brown trout eyed ova from its eight government-run farms, located in Patlikuhal and Hamni in Kullu district, at Barot in Mandi and Thalla, Holi and Bhandal in Chamba district.

With breeding still in progress, the total eyed ova production is expected to surpass 20 lakh, a significant increase from last year’s 15.79 lakh in the government sector.

Additionally, the private sector is expected to contribute an equivalent volume, with nine functional hatcheries in Kullu, Mandi and Sirmour districts collectively targeting a production of 20 lakh eyed ova.

Overall, the trout production in the state, which stood at 1,402 metric tons in 2023-24, is projected to reach 1,600 metric tons in 2024-25. The department has been supporting farmers in Kullu to supply eyed ova to Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Progressive farmers such as Sher Singh of Swad village in Mandi district, Rajeev Jaswal of Shanan village in Joginder Nagar in Mandi district and Sarla Negi of Fojal village in Kullu district have contributed significantly.

To further boost rainbow trout production in the state’s cold-waters, the Fisheries Department has established a cold-water Recirculating Aquaculture System unit at the trout farm in Patlikuhal.

A similar unit has been set up in the private sector, both operational. These initiatives are expected to immensely enhance cold-water aquaculture in the state, said Fisheries Director Vivek Chandel.

Apart from rainbow trout, the state has also seen a rise in brown trout ova production, which plays a crucial role in angling tourism. Brown trout, a slow-growing species, is mainly produced for ranching in waters to preserve biodiversity and boost angling tourism.

Breeding of Norwegian and Danish strains of brown trout has been successfully undertaken at Barot and Dhamwari in Shimla district trout farms. Brown trout fingerlings produced at these farms are being introduced into trout-friendly rivers across the state.

Himachal Pradesh attracted 3,524 anglers by December 2024, retaining its reputation as a premier destination for angling tourism. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said the Department of Fisheries’ initiatives have not only boosted aquaculture production but have also inspired the youth to explore opportunities in the sector.

“By promoting sustainable and scientific aquaculture practices, we are empowering the next generation of farmers to contribute to national food security and economic growth,” an official statement quoting the Chief Minister added.

