Businessman from Jodhpur carrying Rs 27 lakh found beheaded in Ranchi

Ranchi, March 2 (IANS) The Jharkhand Police have identified the decapitated body of a businessman from Rajasthan, who had travelled to Ranchi carrying Rs 27 lakh in cash. The body was discovered on the roadside in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, adjacent to Ranchi, police officials said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Pukhraj Kumar, was a coal trader and a native of Himboli village in Jodhpur district. His family had reported him missing after losing contact with him on February 27.

According to the police, the headless body was first spotted on Friday morning near Janumdih Mor on Kujram-Chukrumod Road under the jurisdiction of the Maranghada police station in the Khunti district of the state. The news of the gruesome discovery quickly spread through social media and news platforms, prompting Pukhraj Kumar’s family to approach the police, fearing the worst.

Based on the description provided by the family, the body was confirmed to be that of Pukhraj Kumar. His identity was established through documents and photographs furnished by his family members.

Following the identification, the police handed over the remains to the bereaved family while efforts were underway to recover the severed head.

According to Pukhraj’s brother, the businessman had arrived in Ranchi with Rs 27 lakh in cash, though the purpose of his visit remains unclear. Before he went missing, he had spoken to his family, mentioning that he had met three individuals -- Tabarak, Laxman, and Raj -- and had been invited to stay at their residence. After that, all communication stopped, and his mobile phone remained switched off.

Authorities have launched an intense manhunt to track down the suspects. DSP Varun Rajak assured that the perpetrators would be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, the motive behind the murder, as well as the fate of the Rs 27 lakh in Pukhraj’s possession, remains shrouded in mystery. Police are actively investigating whether the financial transaction played a role in the crime or if there were other factors leading to his brutal killing.

