Himachal: NDRF intensifies operation in cloudburst-hit Kangra; three more bodies recovered

Shimla, June 26 (IANS) Search operations involving National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescuers intensified on Thursday to trace the missing since flashfloods triggered cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, with the recovery of three more bodies and rescue of one, officials said.

At least 10 workers deployed in the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric Project were swept away in the strong current in Manuni Khad a day earlier.

The NDRF team started a search and rescue operation on Thursday under the leadership of 14 NDRF Commandant Baljinder Singh. The affected area was divided into two zones, and the team recovered three bodies and one who had fled upstream in the forests to escape the flood was rescued.

A day earlier, four bodies were recovered, and nearly 170 workers were safely evacuated by the local administration.

“We are conducting the operation in coordination with the local administration and making every possible effort to search for the missing people,” the NDRF said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu directed all the Deputy Commissioners to stay alert and ensure round-the-clock availability for the public to deal with the unfolding situation efficiently, keeping in view the adverse weather conditions, while reviewing the situation with district administrations virtually from Shimla.

The Chief Minister asked all Deputy Commissioners to conduct relief and rehabilitation operations for affected individuals on war-footing.

He also instructed them to identify the individuals or families, particularly migrant labourers, living close to the banks of the rivers, rivulets and to relocate them to safer places, besides ensuring their safety.

He further directed to issuance of advisories warning tourists and locals against venturing near rivers and rivulets during the monsoon. He also asked them to report all kinds of losses to the government at the earliest. He said that power projects are suffering repeated losses during every monsoon season and called for formulating a comprehensive strategy to safeguard their vital infrastructure.

Over the past 24 hours, Himachal Pradesh has reported three cloudbursts, nine flash floods and three landslides, resulting in five fatalities and one injury. Three people in Kullu district and five-six in Kangra district are still missing, while 21 stranded people have been evacuated, said the government.

Two National Highways -- 505 and 03 -- are still blocked at multiple locations due to landslides. Following the cloudburst at Majhan nullaha in Sainj Valley, the downstream hydro-electric projects Sainj, Parvati and Larji have been shut down and opened their gates as precautionary measures.

The government said intensive search and rescue operations are underway with teams from the SDRF, Home Guards and NDRF across the affected areas.

