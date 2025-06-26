Andhra Pradesh to confiscate property of drug offenders

Amaravati, June 26 (IANS) As part of its intensified crackdown on drug abuse, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced that it will confiscate properties of individuals involved in the cultivation, transportation, or sale of drugs.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has launched a full-scale campaign against ganja and narcotics, vowing to make Andhra Pradesh a drug-free state.

Marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the state rallied behind the slogan "No Drugs Bro", symbolising a united front in the fight against substance abuse.

CM Naidu joined citizens and students on a walkathon in Guntur. Holding banners and chanting slogans, participants pledged support for a drug-free society. After the rally, the Chief Minister addressed a conference, underlining the government’s firm stance. "We will not tolerate drugs in any form. Those who sell ganja or narcotics will face strict action — including property confiscation," he warned.

To encourage public participation, dedicated citizen reporting channels have been introduced, including a WhatsApp helpline (8977781972) and a toll-free number (1972), allowing people to report drug-related activities confidentially.

The state is also expanding its rehabilitation infrastructure with the establishment of 56 new de-addiction centres, including three with world-class standards. In addition, fast-track courts for NDPS cases are being set up in key cities such as Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Guntur, and Tirupati.

To foster long-term awareness and prevention, schools will launch ‘Eagle Clubs’, while celebrities and influencers are being urged to actively participate in anti-drug campaigns. The government will also leverage technology, deploying drones and CCTV networks to monitor and curb drug-related activities more effectively.

CM Naidu criticised the previous government for its inaction, stating that under the YSRCP regime, Visakhapatnam had turned into a hub for ganja smuggling. "Not a single day was spent on reviewing drug prevention. We are now dealing with the consequences of that neglect," he said.

Expressing concern over the rising cases of drug abuse among the youth, he noted: "Drugs are destroying lives and turning people into criminals. Our goal is to eliminate this threat from its roots. By 2047, we aim to make the Telugu nation number one — and that means building a drug-free society today."

Calling for community support, CM Naidu urged citizens to take an active role in reporting drug use and supporting those seeking rehabilitation. "This is not just a government mission, it’s a movement. Together, we will reclaim our future," he added.

