Himachal govt’s plan to acquire temple funds for welfare schemes invites BJP backlash

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Sukhwinder Sukhu government’s plan to acquire funds from noted Temple trusts in the state has sparked a political uproar and also inviting fierce backlash from the BJP as well as religious leaders.

The cash-strapped government is battling financial strain and has been finding it difficult to fulfil the poll promises due to acute shortage of funds. BJP has been unsparing in its attack on the Sukhu government over its failure to honour poll pledges.

The fresh move by the state government to use temple money for funding its welfare schemes has given fresh ammo to the opposition parties, who are demanding quick reversal of the policy to ‘usurp’ temple money.

BJP, Shiv Sena leaders launched a scathing critique of the Sukhu government over the move.

Sanjay Nirupam labeled the decision as 'shameful,' noting that Hindu temples typically earn very little, and that their offerings are essential for local development.

"Given the financial strain on Himachal Pradesh, asking temples for funds is a poor decision," he said.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal weighed in, suggesting that if any irregularities were found in the process, a thorough investigation should follow.

Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi defended the action, stating, "This is not new. The BJP did the same thing when they were in power in Himachal Pradesh. If the incumbent Chief Minister has made a similar request, it’s not a major issue. It’s up to the temples to decide whether they want to contribute. If they don’t, that’s their choice. This is for the welfare of the people."

Responding to the criticism, Chief Minister Sukhu clarified that the government had only 'requested' voluntary contributions from temples, not mandated them.

He emphasised that the government had already allocated a proper budget for the 'Sukh Ashray Yojana' and that any contributions from temples were entirely optional.

"The request was only for voluntary donations to help cover fees for children at risk of losing educational opportunities," Sukhu explained.

"We have set aside a dedicated budget for the scheme, and no money is being taken from temples for these initiatives."

