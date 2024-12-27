HIL: Harmanpreet named captain of Soorma Hockey Club ahead of season opener in Rourkela

Rourkela, Dec 27 (IANS) Soorma Hockey Club have announced double Olympic bronze medallist Harmanpreet Singh as the captain for the upcoming season of the Hockey India League (HIL), commencing on December 28 in Rourkela.

Harmanpreet, an Arjuna awardee and two-time FIH Best Player of the Year, expressed his enthusiasm about leading the Punjab and Haryana-based franchise. "I’m looking forward to leading this incredible team and representing a region that holds a special place in my heart. It's a privilege and an honour," said the ace drag-flicker.

He also highlighted the team’s preparation and camaraderie following a successful pre-season camp at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Chandigarh. "We have a strong team that has bonded well during the camp. Many of us have played together for years, and we’re complemented by some exciting young talents and experienced international players. Our goal is clear – to win the trophy," the Indian men's team captain added.

Jeroen Baart, head coach of Soorma Hockey Club, praised Harmanpreet’s leadership qualities. "Harmanpreet’s experience as the Indian Men’s Hockey Team captain, his composure under pressure, and the respect he commands from both Indian and foreign players make him the perfect choice to lead the team. We are excited to see him guide the team this season," he remarked.

Notably, the team boasts a stellar lineup, featuring Indian stars Vivek Sagar Prasad, Gurjant Singh, Maninder Singh, Sunit Lakra, and Mohit HS, along with international talents like Australian drag-flicker Jeremy Hayward, Belgium’s Nicolas Poncelet and Victor Wegnez, Olympic gold medal-winning goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch, Dutch striker Boris Burkhardt, and Argentine midfielder Nicolas Della Torre.

Soorma Hockey Club will begin their inaugural campaign on December 29 against Tamil Nadu Dragons at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

