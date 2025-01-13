HIL 2024-25: Soorma eye improved scoring efficiency in key match against Gonasika

Rourkela, Jan 13 (IANS) Soorma Hockey Club are gearing up for their sixth match in the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25, facing Team Gonasika at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday. With eight points from five games, Soorma Hockey Club are placed fifth and head coach Jeroen Baart reflected on the team's performance so far, lauding their defensive endeavours while emphasising the need for creating more chances.

Three of Soorma’s matches have been decided in shootouts, with two going in their favour and earning bonus points. Speaking on this trend, Baart remarked, “I think it is very tight, all teams are close to each other and any team can go all the way. We are seeing this across other matches as well. You have to be on your toes throughout, games can go any way.”

Highlighting Soorma’s defensive strength, Baart said, “I think defensively we have been very solid, and we have a very good goalkeeper (Vincent Vanasch) who makes a difference as well. We have scored only one field goal in five games, so we have to make sure we get more efficiency up front, and this is something to focus on in the next few games.”

Looking ahead to the clash against Gonasika, the head coach added, “It is going to be a very close and tight game. It’s important for us to finish our chances when we are high up the pitch and capitalise on the momentum when we can. Our defensive structure has been quite solid, so that is something we are pleased with.”

Reflecting on some of Soorma’s key performers, Baart added, “I think we have had some crucial contributions from our team. The contribution from Phil Roper and Nichola Della Torre has been very big, the consistency from Jeremy Hayward in the back, but also having Vivek Sagar Prasad in the midfield has been very important for us."

Summing up his thoughts, he said, "I think we just need to get our forwards going with more corners and goals on target."

