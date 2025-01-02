HIL 2024-25: UP Rudras defeat Soorma Hockey Club 3-0; lead with six points

Rourkela, Jan 2 (IANS) UP Rudras took on Soorma Hockey Club and beat them 3-0 in the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here on Thursday. This is UP Rudras' second successive win in as many matches as they lead the standings with six points.

Sudeep Chirmako (2’) scored early in the game for the UP Rudras, while Soorma Hockey Club created multiple opportunities in the second quarter, the UP Rudras held firm and Jobanpreet Singh (38’) doubled their lead in the third quarter. Akashdeep Singh (58’) scored in the last quarter to seal the UP Rudras’ second win in the League. UP Rudras took control of the game right from the push-off, forcing Soorma Hockey Club to defend deep. In just the second minute, Gurjot Singh ventured into the shooting circle and found Lalit Kumar Upadhyay but his shot was deflected to Sudeep Chirmako who unleashed a rocket on the half-turn to score the first goal of the game.

Soorma Hockey Club began stringing passes together as the quarter progressed and rebuffed the Rudras’ advances on their goal. Soorma went on to earn two penalty corners as the first quarter came to an end but failed to find the back of the net. UP Rudras continued to employ a high press in the second quarter but Soorma grew into the game, earning a slew of penalty corners but the Rudras’ defensive unit, led by first rusher Lars Balk and goalkeeper James Mazarelo remained alert to avert any danger to their goal.

The Rudras stepped it up a notch in the third quarter, putting together incisive passes around Soorma players. At the 38-minute mark, Sudeep Chirmako, from the left wing, pulled the ball back to Jobanpreet Singh who pushed the ball into goal and doubled UP Rudra’s lead in the game. Soorma Hockey Club began pressing high in search of a goal but were unable to find chinks in UP Rudras’ defence.

Soorma Hockey Club wrestled more possession as the last quarter began and forced the UP Rudras into their own half. They showed more patience on the ball to create chances and it wasn’t long before Vivek Sagar Prasad found Gurjant Singh in the shooting circle but his shot sailed wide of the post.

The UP Rudras earned a couple of penalty corners with five minutes left in the game but failed to capitalise. Soon after, Hardik Singh initiated a counterattack and passed it to Akashdeep Singh. He made it 3-0 for the UP Rudras with a blistering reverse tomahawk.

Soorma Hockey Club’s captain Harmanpreet Singh surged ahead in search of a consolation goal and earned a penalty corner but was unable to keep it on target.

