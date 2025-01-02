PM Modi to launch Jammu Railway Division enhancing regional connectivity

Jammu, Jan 2 (IANS) As the direct train service from Delhi to Kashmir becomes a reality, the Central government is preparing to establish a new railway division for Jammu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the office of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) on January 6, marking a significant milestone.

This move will end the dependency of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and the Pathankot region of Punjab on the Firozpur division.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of Jammu, Rajiv Kumar Singh, provided more details, stating that a function would take place outside the platform area of Jammu railway station.

The event will be attended by prominent figures, including Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), and Member of Parliament from Jammu, Jugal Kishore Sharma, among others.

Talking to IANS, Rajiv Kumar Singh, ADRM Jammu, further explained: "The Railway Board issued a notification yesterday for the establishment of a new railway division in Jammu.

A final Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared for the new division, which will then be submitted to the Railway Board.

Afterward, a final decision regarding its jurisdiction will be made. In this regard, the virtual inauguration by the Prime Minister is proposed for January 6, which will take place in the circulating area of Jammu railway station.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Jammu) President Arun Gupta said: "First of all, we would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the long-standing demand of the Chamber of Commerce. Back in 2012, we had our first discussions with the authorities on this matter, and since then, we have continuously worked towards it.

"We also want to thank Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, who facilitated our meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. After our discussions with him, we successfully secured the Jammu Railway Division. The establishment of the Jammu Railway Division will provide a significant boost to tourism."

Jammu will become the sixth railway division under the Northern Railways zone, joining Delhi, Ambala, Lucknow, Moradabad, and Firozpur. Railway divisions operate under the broader railway zones, of which there are 19 across India.

Each division is overseen by a Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), who is responsible for its operations and maintenance, reporting directly to the General Manager of the zone.

