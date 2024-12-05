HIL 2024-25: Kalinga Lancers appoint Valentin Altenburg as head coach

Bhubaneswar, Dec 5 (IANS) Kalinga Lancers have appointed Valentin Altenburg as head coach for the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) season. Altenburg, 43, is a highly respected name in international hockey, known for his tactical skills, leadership, and years of experience with the German national team.

Altenburg has been a key figure in German hockey for more than a decade. As the youngest senior man’s coach in the German Hockey Association’s (DHB) history, he led the German men’s team to a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and has guided the team to strong performances in major tournaments, including silver medals at the European Championships in 2019 and 2021, and a bronze in 2023. In addition to his Olympic achievements, Altenburg has managed both men’s and women’s teams, bringing versatility and a comprehensive understanding of the game to his role.

Expressing delight at his new role as the head coach, Altenburg said: “I’ve always admired Indian hockey, and I’m grateful to the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers for giving me this opportunity. We have a healthy mix of young and experienced national and international players in the squad, and I’m excited to work with the athletes and coaching staff. I can’t wait to get started and contribute to the team’s success.”

David John, Strategy Director for Kalinga Lancers, added: “I’m looking forward to collaborating with Valentin. He has worked with Indian players and has coached at the highest levels, bringing the best out of players. His Olympic experience and practical approach to coaching will be a big help for the team as we aim to pick from where we left the last time.”

The Kalinga Lancers are gearing up for an exciting season and will play their first match against UP Rudras in Rourkela on December 30.

