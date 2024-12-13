HIL 2024-25: It’s a proud moment for me to lead the Delhi team, says Shamsher Singh

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Indian hockey star Shamsher Singh is excited about the much-anticipated return of the Hockey India League (HIL), set to commence its sixth season on December 28 after a hiatus of seven years.

Shamsher, a vital member of the Indian hockey team that clinched a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, has been named co-captain of the Delhi SG Pipers alongside Australia’s decorated forward, Jacob Whetton. With the league’s revival, the stakes are high for Indian hockey as it seeks to further strengthen its global presence and nurture talent through an international platform.

Reflecting on his appointment as co-captain, Shamsher said, “It’s a proud moment for me to lead the Delhi SG Pipers. The trust shown in me is significant, and I’m ready to take on this responsibility. I will give my 100% to ensure we bond as a team and perform well.”

The experienced forward, who has played under high-pressure situations, including the Olympics, credited the mentorship of former Indian goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh, now serving as the team’s mentor. “Sreejesh is our mentor, it is a special thing that happens for us because we have played together. If your team's mentor is someone who has played with you, the excitement increases.

"It is a very special moment for us to play with the team because we know Sreejesh very well, and he knows us very well. Whatever problem we have, he has guided us very effectively. This time too, we hope that we will coordinate well and do well for the team."

One of the highlights of leagues like HIL is the opportunity to share the field with international players. For Shamsher, this cross-cultural exchange is invaluable. “Playing with foreign players is a great experience. They have a different culture, and we also have a different culture, so you get to learn a lot from this. You learn about which player is comfortable in which position and the mentality of different countries because there are subtle changes in everyone," said Shamsher, who was part of the Indian teams that won bronze medals in the 2020 Tokyo and Paris Olympic Games.

Shamsher emphasised the importance of building camaraderie off the field to strengthen on-field performance. “If your bonding is good off the field, it reflects in the matches, and players naturally support each other during crucial moments.”

HIL’s return is poised to significantly impact Indian hockey, particularly for young players and women. "The youngsters who will play in our league will get a lot of benefits in the future. This is a very good movement for Indian Hockey, and it will be very beneficial in the long run.

"When youngsters come to the league, they learn a lot. Foreign players will also come, and our senior players like Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh our mentor Sreejesh Bhai, and the coach — they too will learn from everyone.

"Their confidence level increases, and they start believing, 'If we can play in this league, we can also play for the Indian team.' This builds their mentality and strengthens their mindset."

The inaugural season of the Women’s Hockey India League, commencing on January 12, is another milestone. “Women’s hockey will benefit immensely. They will learn how international players handle pressure, celebrate victories, and recover from defeats,” he added.

Indian hockey is currently navigating a transition phase, with new players stepping up after the Paris Olympics. Shamsher expressed confidence in the seamless integration of young talent.

“The transition phase is very good. The players who are coming into the team are from our core group of 40. They are not entirely new—they have been attending camps with us since the Paris Olympics. They were already practising with us and are now getting the opportunity to play," he said. "We recently won the Asian Championship and the Germany Series despite many changes. The new players are performing very well, and there is no gap between the old and new players because they have been a part of the core group."

Shamsher also acknowledged the challenge of replacing legendary goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh but lauded Krishan Bahadur Pathak for stepping into the role. “Pathak has been playing alongside Sreejesh for six years, and his experience is invaluable. He’s performed brilliantly in recent games, and I’m confident he will continue to excel.”

The Delhi SG Pipers, led by Shamsher and Whetton, will be a key contender in the men’s league, which features eight teams. The league’s first phase will run from December 28 to January 18, with all teams playing each other once. The second phase begins on January 19, with teams divided into two pools for further matches.

The women’s league, featuring four teams, will kick off on January 12. The opening match between the Delhi SG Pipers and Odisha Warriors will take place at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi.

The return of HIL after seven years is a pivotal moment for Indian hockey. With top players, seasoned mentors, and enthusiastic young talent, the league promises to elevate the sport’s profile in the country.

For Shamsher Singh, leading the Delhi SG Pipers is not just an honour but also an opportunity to inspire the next generation of players. As he prepares to take the field, he carries the hopes of a nation eager to see Indian hockey reach greater heights.

